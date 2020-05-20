|
LOIS J. MACFARLANE Cedar Rapids Lois J. MacFarlane, 91, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held for immediate family only. Lois was born Nov. 17, 1928, the daughter of William and Esther (Broquist) Carlson. She was employed by Bell Telephone until her marriage to Dr. Ian MacFarlane in 1956. She later earned her nursing degree and enjoyed a 25-year career at St. Luke's Hospital in labor and delivery. She was loved by her patients and coworkers. Lois was musically talented, especially in singing and piano. She enjoyed reading, sewing, hiking and attending gospel concerts with her late husband, Ian. Left to cherish Lois's memories are her daughters, Heather (Bill) Johnson and Cheryl (Brett) Foley; grandchildren, Ryan Ashley (Kyle) Garringer, Savanna Snead, Leah, Alex, Ben, Jenna and Ryan Foley; and great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Samara Garringer. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Ian MacFarlane; daughter, Kristen MacFarlane; infant son, Eric MacFarlane; and brothers, Dewey and Wilton Carlson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lois's family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020