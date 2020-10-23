LOIS MARGUERITE SEDGWICK Dundee Lois Marguerite Sedgwick, 93, of Dundee, Iowa, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester from complications of Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19. She was born on May 26, 1927, at Cass Township, Jones County, Iowa, the daughter of Harl and Florence (Day) Newhard. Her family moved to Anamosa, where she graduated from Anamosa High School in 1944. Lois worked at several retailers in Anamosa, most notably the Anamosa Telephone Co. On April 3, 1954, Lois was united in marriage to Clarence D. Sedgwick and began farming with him in rural Dundee. They also established Sedgwick Quarry, selling and delivering ag lime, rock and sand. After their retirement, they continued to live on the farm. Lois entered the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester in 2017. Lois enjoyed gardening, refinishing antiques, quilting and following the Iowa Hawkeyes and whatever team Tom Brady was playing for. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed following football and basketball games, as well as cheering her children and grandchildren on in sports. Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clarence; her four children, Sandra (Randall) Bishop of Cedar Rapids, Jane (Mark) Haigh of Cedar Falls, Jill Millard (Dave Otdoerfer) of Strawberry Point and Dr. Ricky (Janet) Sedgwick of South Pasadena, Calif.; 11 grandchildren, Luke (Melissa) Bishop, Lance (Jennifer) Bishop, Adam (Abigail) Haigh, Abby Haigh, Kyle (Amy) Millard, Cole (Jen) Millard, Jordan Millard (Hannah Hyde) and Alex, Rachael, Kelsey and Parker Sedgwick; 14 great-grandchildren, Chloe and Esther Bishop, Blake and Piper Bishop, Lennyn and Holden Haigh, Aydan, Abram, Kylar, Kamya and Amyra Millard, Maci Millard, Marvel Millard, and Blair Hyde. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Dennis Millard; four brothers, Donald, Ivan, Lyle and Francis "Buzz" Newhard; and one sister, Ruth Barnes. We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Good Neighbor Home and St. Croix Hospice for their support, kindness and care. Memorial donations can be sent in Lois' name to Alzheimer's Association
. Private family services will be held at a later date. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.