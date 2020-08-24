LOIS MARIE "PEPSI" DOEHRMANN Williamsburg Lois Marie "Pepsi" Doehrmann was born March 14, 1947, in East Moline, Ill., the daughter of Vincent and Lois (Kvamme) Koch. She graduated from Lamont High School. Pepsi was the restaurant manager at Seven Villages Restaurant for 30 years. Pepsi was united in marriage to Verne Doehrmann on March 11, 1978, at St. Paul Methodist Church in Williamsburg. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Lutheran Interparish School in Williamsburg. She also enjoyed fishing, traveling and working in her flower gardens. Pepsi passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home at the age of 73. She is survived by her husband, Verne of Williamsburg; a daughter, Julie Murley of Williamsburg; four stepchildren, Keith Doehrmann of Plantersville, Texas, Kevin (Lynne) Doehrmann of Williamsburg, Kenneth (Helen) Doehrmann of Parnell and Kerri (Val) Holub of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Alex Murley, Jacob Holub, Josh Holub, Jill Holub, Abby Doehrmann and Zach Doehrmann; a brother, David Koch of Lamont; and four sisters, Carol Popham of Lamont, Susie Schuchmann of Strawberry Point, Jaynie Karas of Humboldt, Neb., and Mary Grimm of Lamont. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Douglas Koch. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
