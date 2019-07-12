Home

Lois Marie Kriegel Obituary
LOIS MARIE KRIEGEL Tama Lois Marie Kriegel, 93, of Tama, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama with Pastor Warren Riley officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tama. Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Leo) Wobeter of Vinton; one daughter-in-law, Susan Kriegel of Grinnell; six grandchildren, Jennie Wobeter of Marshfield, Wis., Joshua (Brooke) Wobeter of Centennial, Colo., Jessica (Mariah) Mauer of Teaneck, N.J., Laura (Eric) Miller of Urbandale, Bruce Kriegel of Grinnell and Emily Kriegel of West Des Moines; seven great-grandchildren, Brielle and Barron Mauer, Avery, Amelia and Everett Wobeter and Tyler and Hayden Miller; two sisters-in-law, Norma Kriegel of Tama and Beverly Kriegel of Marion; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her husband, Jack, on May 22, 2015; her parents; one brother, Raymond Timm; one son, Steven Kriegel; brothers-in-law, Walter Kriegel, Bill Kriegel and Arlo Mildenstein; and sister-in-law, Virginia Mildenstein. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019
