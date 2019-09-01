|
|
LOIS MARIE TERRELL Anamosa Lois Marie Terrell, 78, of Anamosa passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after an incredibly brave battle with ovarian cancer, her loving family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa, officiated by Pastor Rodney Bluml and assisted by Pastor Donald Wells. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. Visitation will be at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Community Health Free Clinic in Cedar Rapids or Anamosa Lunches for Youth (ALY). Lois Marie Akin was born to Floyd and Ruth Weter Akin in Winterset, Iowa, on June 2, 1941. She attended country school at Happy Hollow and Caisson through eighth grade and graduated from Winterset High School with the Class of 1959. After graduation, she spent one year working as a file clerk at Banker's Life in Des Moines. After her own husband and family, her love/life's passion was for little children, beginning with teaching children's Sunday school throughout her high school years at First Baptist Church, Lorimor, Iowa. On Sunday, April 17, 1960, she married the love of her life, Howard Keith Terrell, right after teaching her last Sunday School class in Lorimor. They moved to Anamosa, where she continued to teach children's classes at First Baptist Church in Anamosa. She found satisfaction working with different preschools in the area before developing and directing a successful preschool at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa for many years. Lois took great delight in watching "her kids" grow, and she relished each one's accomplishments. She was so proud that one of those kids grew up to play for her beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. After retiring from the preschool, she continued her devotion to young people by volunteering at the local children's library until failing health made continuing impossible. Through the years, Lois held many offices in her local church and also in the area and regional offices of the American Baptist churches. She also worked tirelessly to help plan the 125th and 150th celebrations for Anamosa First Baptist Church, including compiling and printing cookbooks for each. When her local church opted to go in a direction not suited to credos, Lois chose to connect with St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa, where she found a warm and welcoming congregation. Lois is survived by her husband of 59 years, Howard; daughters, Ruthanne (Duane) Mosser and Maribeth (Dan) Moore; son, Randy (Lisa) Williams; seven grandchildren, Kevin and Kristina Moore, Danielle Weideman, Tyler (Emily) and Bryce Engelbart, Kelsey (Brian) Vogel and Morgan (Zach) Shurtz; three great-grandchildren, Jayben, Hunter and Leah; her brother, Dale (Joanne); niece, Alisa (Heath) Albright; as well as her extended family, the Mike (Sheila) Moore family, Ben (Amy) Rickels family and Dawn (Jim) Ahrendsen family. She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Abbie. Lois always had a welcoming smile, fresh cookies and plenty of love for all those she encountered. She showed courage and great strength during these past 4.5 years as she was determined to live a full life during her health challenge. She was loved by many and she will be missed beyond measure. Our family would like to thank Dr. Jenigiri and staff, Dr. Lee and staff and Above and Beyond Hospice Care for the excellent and compassionate care given to her during her diagnosis.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019