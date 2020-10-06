1/1
Lois Mary Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOIS MARY HILL Vinton Lois Mary Hill, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Lois was born on June 18, 1934, in Burke, S.D., the daughter of Frank and Alta (Livingston) Durst. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Neb. On Feb. 10, 1953, she was united in marriage to Jerry Hill in Lincoln, Neb. Lois was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Vinton; son, David (Ann) Hill of Garrison; two grandchildren, Jared Hill of Vinton and Jessica Hill of Cedar Rapids; and her great-granddaughter, Samantha Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melony Hanson; two half-sisters; and her half-brother. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Family Center - Vinton
605 2nd Ave.
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Family Center - Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved