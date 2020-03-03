Home

LOIS JEAN (JORDAN) MELLECKER Kalona Lois Jean (Jordan) Mellecker, 85, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Bird House in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona with burial following at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in rural Hills. The family will greet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to the Bird House, Hills First Responders and St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Full obituary at www.peterseimfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
