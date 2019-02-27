Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Rhinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Rhinehart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Rhinehart Obituary
LOIS IRENE (CALVERT) RHINEHART Victor Lois Irene (Calvert) Rhinehart, 89, of Grinnell, formerly of Victor, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Mayflower Community Health Care Center. She had been a resident of the Mayflower Health Center for two years, where she received loving care. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Mayflower Community or the Victor Public Library. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now