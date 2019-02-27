|
|
LOIS IRENE (CALVERT) RHINEHART Victor Lois Irene (Calvert) Rhinehart, 89, of Grinnell, formerly of Victor, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Mayflower Community Health Care Center. She had been a resident of the Mayflower Health Center for two years, where she received loving care. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Mayflower Community or the Victor Public Library. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019