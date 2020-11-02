1/
Lois Vere "Chris" Chandlee
1917 - 2020
LOIS "CHRIS" VERE CHANDLEE Cedar Rapids Lois "Chris" Vere Chandlee, 103, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Keystone Cedars in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Per her wishes, she has been cremated. Services will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is assisting the family. Chris was born Sept. 4, 1917, to Charles and Mae (Hooper) Chrissinger in Olds, Iowa. After graduation she met the love of her life, Robert Chandlee, and married May 5, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa. Together they owned and managed the Sunset Motel in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her loving children, Sandy (Thomas) O'Hara and Terry (Sharyn) Chandlee; along with four grandchildren and their families. The family would like to thank the staff at the Keystone Cedars in Cedar Rapids and Serene Care Hospice for the loving care they gave Chris. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
