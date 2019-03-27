Home

Lois Winchip Obituary
LOIS WINCHIP Monticello Lois Winchip, 86, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Northbrook Manor Care Center, Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Peace Church, Monticello, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Lois and her family into their care. Surviving are three children, Denise (Tom) Petrick, Robins, LaVern (Garnet) Winchip, Cedar Rapids, and Wanda (Rodney) Ashcraft, Avon, Ind.; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gene and Rod; a sister, Betty Carl; and a nephew, Greg Carl. Lois Carman Anderson was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Linn County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Beverly and Elizabeth Crawford Anderson. She received her education at Anderson Country School and graduated from Central City High School in 1951. She married Mitchell Winchip on April 19, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa. The couple farmed near Scotch Grove until 1991, when they moved to Monticello. Mitch preceded her in death on March 19, 2008.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
