Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Ladora Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois York Obituary
LOIS YORK Belle Plaine Lois York, 90, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Ladora, died on Nov. 29, 2019, at the Belle Plaine Specialty Care. A family graveside service and burial is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Ladora Cemetery, south of Ladora. Visitation with the family present will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Essence of Life Hospice, 3307 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -