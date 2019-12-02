|
LOIS YORK Belle Plaine Lois York, 90, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Ladora, died on Nov. 29, 2019, at the Belle Plaine Specialty Care. A family graveside service and burial is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Ladora Cemetery, south of Ladora. Visitation with the family present will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Essence of Life Hospice, 3307 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019