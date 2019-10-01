|
LOLA EVELYN (RAATZ) LANG Springville Lola Evelyn (Raatz) Lang, 94, of Springville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at The Views in Marion. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion with Pastor Denny Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Springville Cemetery. Lola was born April 3, 1925, at the family home in Hawkeye, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Zelma (Fike) Raatz. She was baptized in West Union and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye. Lola attended country school in Hawkeye. She was a 1942 graduate of West Union High School. After graduation, she worked at Empress Cafe in West Union. Lola met the love of her life and future husband, Martin Lang, when they were both in the same wedding party. On June 22, 1943, Lola and Martin were united in marriage. They were charter members of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion. Lola worked for many years alongside Martin at Brown Township Mutual Insurance and Lang Agency Inc. in Springville. She also enjoyed working at the Springville Bakery. Upon retirement, Lola and Martin traveled extensively in their R.V. They went on many cruises and trips overseas visiting many friends and relatives. Lola and Martin also enjoyed fishing on their trips and taking their grandchildren every chance they got. Lola was a member of the Lutheran Women's Group Circle, the Paralta Embroidery Club, the Farm Bureau Women's Group and the Springville Garden Club. She taught Sunday school for many years in Hawkeye, Sumner and Marion. Lola was a Camp Fire leader and volunteered with the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed working with children. In her earlier years, Lola enjoyed cooking and sewing, making the best strawberry jam and strawberry pies ever. She spent countless hours volunteering with Crossroads Mission and sewing with the Comforting Hands Quilters for 25 years, making quilts for veterans and the homeless shelters, and even went to Biloxi, Miss., at the age of 90 to help with hurricane relief. Lola enjoyed being outdoors, watching sunsets and cardinals and tending to her garden. Lola had a strong faith. It was a source of strength for her every day. She always had a smile, hug and a helpful word for those she loved. Her family will miss the wisdom and guidance she provided over the years. Lola had a blessed life, and her legacy will live on in the loving influence she had on our lives. Lola was a stubborn and strong-willed woman. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Lola is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children, Dennis M. (Sharon) Lang of Springville, Diane D. (John) Aarni of Marion and Daryl D. (Arlene) Lang of Springville; her 11 grandchildren, Kelsey (Ben) Hare of Runnells, Roslyn (Ben) Harris of Newton, Evelyn Lang (Ben Garrett) of Cedar Rapids, Henry Lang of Johnson City, Tenn., Jennifer (Mike) Reeve of Marion, Jason Aarni of Santa Monica, Calif., Jeffery (Nielie) Schaeffer of Marion, Erin Schaeffer of Cedar Rapids, Emily Lang of Iowa City, Samantha Lang of Iowa City and Matthew Lang of Springville; 12 great-grandchildren, Martin, Charlie and Becca Hare, William, Margaret, Joseph and Jean Harris, Graham and Baby No. 2 (due in November) Reeve, and Kadie, Madison and Lucas Schaeffer; two sisters, Iva Mae Yeats of Texas and Marlyn (Bill) Davidson of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Zelma Raatz; husband, Martin Lang; granddaughter, Bonnie Lang; sister, Donna Bauchman; and brother, Arnold Raatz.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019