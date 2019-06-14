LOLA M. KRUGER Cedar Rapids Lola M. Kruger, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. A private burial service will follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Lola was born in Dysart, Iowa, on March 15, 1929, daughter of Charles and Muriel (Byous) Goodwin. Lola was raised as one of the youngest of 10 siblings, including her twin brother, Lewis. She met and married Amos Kruger in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Lola loved children, flower gardening and cats. In mid-life, she went back to school for a CNA certificate, and then worked in a nursing home several years. She enjoyed a lively political discussion and wanted to be remember for her smile and faith in God. Lola is survived by her three children, Sidney Kruger of Cedar Rapids, the Rev. Sue Kruger (Gerald Koehler) of Merrill, Wis., and Steve Kruger of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Kerri Speth (Cory) of Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Michelle Wiebbeke (Rob) of South Hendersonville, Tenn.; and eight great-grandchildren. Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Muriel and Charles Goodwin; husband, Amos Kruger; and great-grandson, Logan Wiebbeke. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorial fund established. Published in The Gazette on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary