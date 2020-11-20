1/
Lola Mae Fortner
1943 - 2020
LOLA MAE FORTNER Marion Lola Mae Fortner, 77, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home in Marion, surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the graveside service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Lola under "photos and videos or media," starting at 11 a.m. Monday. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Lola was born on Feb. 12, 1943, in Queen City, Mo., the daughter of Jimmie and Marceline (Steen) Spurgeon. She graduated from Anamosa High School. On June 11, 1961, Lola was united in marriage to Alva "Ab" Robert Fortner. To this union four children were born. Lola ran her own in-home day care for many years. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church in Marion. Lola enjoyed genealogy research and was the family historian. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lola will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Lola is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Janet (Jim) Davis, Robert (Patty) Fortner, Bonnie (Jerramie) Gutierrez all of Marion and Jimmie (Susan) Fortner of Palo, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Michelle (Jay) DeVore, Joshua (Kassi) Davis, Caleb (Maggie) Davis, Rachel Davis, Trisha Fortner, Garrett Fortner, Katie Fortner, Blake Fortner, Tyler (Nicole) Fortner, Dillon (Jonalyn) Lass and Jamie Lass; five great-grandchildren, Bentley Chekal, Briella Davis, Dominic Fortner, Kane Lass and Layla Lass; and one great-grandson on the way; a brother, Eldon (Betty) Spurgeon of Eldon, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alva "Ab" Fortner, in 2008; granddaughter, Angel Lass; and one brother, James Spurgeon. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Lola's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Lola at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Vernon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
