LOLA MAYE (BREHM) KRUG Newhall Lola Maye (Brehm) Krug, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will take place following the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Newhall. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church in Newhall. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
