LONNIE ARTHUR GOODALL Cedar Rapids Lonnie Arthur Goodall, 66, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital following a brief illness. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Hills Community Church. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Lonnie is survived by his wife, Charlotte; three children, Melissa Wenndt, Aaron Goodall and Lance (Karrie) Goodall, all of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Nic, Serina, Alex, Jordan, Zac and Lucas; a great-grandchild on the way; and siblings, Richard Goodall of Cedar Rapids, Phillip (Gene) Goodall of Cedar Rapids and Lori (Will) Zimpher of Lakeside, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Henry; and brother, Tom Goodall. Lonnie was born on Sept. 25, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, son of Richard and Ruby Hawley Goodall. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1970. Lonnie served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, working as a cryptologic technician. On Feb. 14, 1972, he married Charlotte Fulwider in Anamosa. Lonnie also worked at Global Crossing and GE Capital. Lonnie enjoyed time spent with his grandkids, studying genealogy and playing Pinochle, and he liked to whistle. Special thanks to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital and hospice team for the wonderful care they gave to Lonnie. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary