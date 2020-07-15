LONNIE LIDDELL North Liberty Lonnie Liddell, 84, of North Liberty, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home after several years of failing health. Memorial services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Everyone is encouraged to dress casual and comfortable. Mask or face shields will be required for entry and will be provided if needed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to support causes near and dear to Lonnie and his family. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Alonzo Nelson Liddell was born May 12, 1936, in Oakland, Iowa, the son of Virgil and Georgia Liddell. After attending many rural schools, Lonnie graduated from Oakland High School in 1955. In 1956, Lonnie along with his brother, Ralph, enlisted along with two friends in the U.S. Marine Corps. After discharge, Lonnie started a lifelong career in the trucking industry. He was a member of Teamsters Local 238 and worked for Growmark/FS, retiring in 1996. Lonnie married Joan Pantel on Feb. 1, 1963, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Lonnie and Joan raised their two sons, Todd and Troy in West Liberty, where they lived until moving to North Liberty in 1988. Lonnie was assistant scoutmaster in Troop 141 while his sons were involved in scouting, with him able to witness both his boys receiving the Eagle Scout honor. After moving to North Liberty and finishing his trucking career, the couple enjoyed hosting at area campgrounds, Edgewater in Coralville and FW Kent Park near Oxford. Lonnie never met anybody who he could not visit with and share a few laughs. His family includes his wife, Joan; their son, Todd; daughter-in-law, Marty Liddell; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; his son, Troy; and daughter-in-law, Kelly.