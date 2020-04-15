|
LONNIE L. O'NEAL Cedar Rapids Lonnie L. O'Neal, 65, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. Private services will be held. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Robbin; his children, Robert R.L. Baer of Cedar Rapids, Kaleen K.M. (Archie) O'Neal of Marion and Evan R.R. O'Neal of Cedar Rapids; his mother, R. Marie Jackie of Western, Iowa, and a brother, Ronnie O'Neal of Solon, Iowa. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Shannon, Hailey, Elizabeth, Gracie and Johnathon. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard O'Neal; grandparents, Robert and Katie Patterson; his sister-in-law, Denise Deetz; and grandparents, Howard and Zelma O'Neal and Robert and Katherine O'Neal. Lonnie was born Sept. 13, 1954, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Richard and R. Marie (Patterson) O'Neal. He married Robbin K. Hildenbrand on Sept. 26, 1987, in Cedar Rapids. Lonnie worked for Per-Mar Security and later for P.M.X in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of Schueyville United Methodist Church. Lonnie also was a member of Junior & Alisa Tally's Travel Club, being a lifelong member of Junior of Tally's fan club, and an Elvis Presley impersonator. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020