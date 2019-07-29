|
LONNIE PAULLINS Marion Lonnie Paullins, 83, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home in Marion. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. conducted by Pastor Kevin Hauskins. Lonnie was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Ryan, Iowa, the son of Buzz and Gladys (Schafer) Paullins. He attended Coggon High School where he met the love of his life, Donna Sweet. Lonnie and Donna were united in marriage in May 1955 at the Methodist Church in Ryan. From this union were born three children, Curtis, Christina and Corey. Lonnie went to work at Hearn-Stevenson Ford of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1955, as a parts man and retired from Zimmerman Ford in 2001. He must have liked his job, for he was there for 46 1/2 years. Lonnie was a retiree of the Teamsters Local 238 Union. He attended the Marion Free Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing duets. Lonnie enjoyed all sports and was a die-hard Cubbie fan, being he was named after the Cubs pitchers Lonnie Warneke and Bill Lee, during the World Series in October of 1935. He was also an Iowa Hawkeyes and NASCAR fan. Lonnie enjoyed going camping, singing, playing his accordion and harmonica. He enjoyed a good joke and was known for telling them. Lonnie will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Lonnie is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Donna Paullins; children, Curtis (Mooney) Paullins of Sacramento, Calif., Christina Paullins of Marion and Corey (Julie) Paullins of Palo, Iowa; three granddaughters, Rachel, Brittany (Isaiah) and Meghin (Danial); great-grandchildren, Abi, Brody, Carson, Landon and baby Pirtle on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buzz and Gladys Paullins; and four siblings, Marion, Bob, Wanda and Nina Mae. Please share a memory of Lonnie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 29, 2019