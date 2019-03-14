Home

Lonny Orcutt Obituary
LONNY ORCUTT Cedar Rapids Lonny Orcutt, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Gathering of Family and Friends: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Diana; children, Logan Orcutt (Alana Croco), Lacey (Brian) Kruse, Bill (Liz) Schmelzer, Wesley (Camelle) Schmelzer and Mindy Schmelzer; 14 grandchildren; special friend, Belinda Eveland, who was like a sister to Lonny; niece, Tina Martin; many extended family members and friends; and cat, Meme. Lonny James Orcutt was born Jan. 28, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, to Tom and Fern (Raymon) Orcutt. He graduated from Jefferson High School. Lonny worked as a CPI Specialist at Dakota Red Corporation in Cedar Rapids. Lonny met Diana Larimer in 1992, and they were married Sept. 5, 1998. He enjoyed camping, fishing, deer hunting, fixing things and narrowing down his "To Do" List. Lonny was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He enjoyed riding his Harley and belonged to the Roughnecks Motorcycle Club. If he wasn't riding his motorcycle, he was listening to his eclectic collection of music, including the Beatles and even Lady Gaga. Music was a major part of Lonny's life; he was lucky to be able to meet many musicians while working concerts at the Five Seasons Center. The most cherished part of Lonny's life was his family. He treasured spending time with them, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jeff and Terry. A memorial fund has been established in Lonny's name at Central State Bank. Please share your support and memories with Lonny's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
