LORAINE C. OGDEN Cedar Rapids Loraine C. Ogden, 106, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Cottage Grove Place. Cryptside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. The Rev. Gary Connors-Boe will officiate. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a cousin, Theresa Meis; many friends to include and special friend, Sophia Miller and family. Loraine was born Jan. 2, 1913, in Decorah, the daughter of Anthony and Esther (Nelson) Chado. She married Edward W. Ogden on Sept. 22, 1939, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Edward passed away in 1996. Loraine was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Cedar Rapids Women's Club, Cedar Valley Humane Society and St. Luke's Auxiliary. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 10, 2019
