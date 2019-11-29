|
|
LORAINE W. "L.W." WARD JR. Cedar Rapids Loraine W. "L.W." Ward Jr., 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, after a short bout with cancer. L.W. was born July 14, 1934, at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, Iowa, to Dr. Loraine W. Ward Sr. and Grace Edwards Ward. The family resided in Fairbank, Iowa, at that time. In 1945, the family moved to Oelwein, where Dr. Ward established a very successful medical practice. L.W. graduated from Oelwein High School in 1951, and then continued his education at the University of Iowa, where he majored in political science, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1955. While he was a student at Iowa, L.W. became fascinated with photography. He was a photographer for the student-run Daily Iowan and the 1955 Hawkeye yearbook. After his graduation from Iowa, L.W. was a news cameraman for WMT television for a short time, before beginning a more than 40-year career as a news cameraman with KCRG television, and later as a photographer for The Gazette. He retired in November, 2000. There are no immediate family member survivors. However, he had many good friends who marveled at his amazing memory and story-telling ability. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids. A private burial will be in Fairbank Cemetery in the family plot with his father, mother and infant brother, Robert. Please leave a message or tribute at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019