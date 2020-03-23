|
LORAN YODER Lone Tree Loran Yoder, 66, of Lone Tree, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Bird House Hospice Home in Iowa City. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, private graveside services will be held at Lone Tree Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and open to the public. The family requests no flowers at this time. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Loran. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Loran Henry Yoder was born April 4, 1953, in Iowa City, the son of Henry and Kathryn (Miller) Yoder. He graduated from Lone Tree High School in 1971. Loran was united in marriage to Diane Marshek on Nov. 24, 1973, in Iowa City. He farmed in the Lone Tree area all his life. Loran was a member of the Lone Tree Presbyterian Church, and a past member of the Lone Tree School Board. He was awarded the FFA Iowa Farmer Degree in high school. Loran was a collector of antique cars, and Allis-Chalmers tractors. Loran loved to share the gospel, taking several mission trips to Mexico and was a lay preacher for several area churches. He enjoyed sports and was a youth coach for several teams. Loran never knew a stranger and loved to tell stories. He loved farm life, family vacations, his pond, being surrounded by family and spending time with his grandchildren, especially taking them fishing. Loran will be deeply missed by his wife, Diane of Lone Tree; children, Ryan (Cindy) Yoder of Lone Tree, Darren (Sara) Yoder of Cedar Falls and Laura (Arrion) Ford of Lone Tree; grandchildren, Caleb, Wyatt, McKenzie, Kate, Landon, Keegan, Alyson, Travis and Levi; siblings, Eileen (Ray) Gooch of Grand Junction, Colo., Mary (Dennis) Grimm of Kalona, Corrine (Dennis) Walker of Riverside and Kent (Rhonda) Yoder of Lone Tree; and sister-in-law, LeahAnne Yoder of Topeka, Ind. Loran was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Merle.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020