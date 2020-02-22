Home

Lorance D. "Larry" Mackey

Lorance D. "Larry" Mackey Obituary
LORANCE D. "LARRY" MACKEY Farley Lorance D. "Larry" Mackey, 91, of Farley, formerly of Eldora, Iowa, passed away, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Larry may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. Services for Larry will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in Olin Cemetery in Olin, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020
