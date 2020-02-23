|
LORANCE D. "LARRY" MACKEY Farley Lorance D. "Larry" Mackey, 91, of Farley, Iowa, formerly of Eldora, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Larry may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Services for Larry will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in Olin Cemetery in Olin, Iowa. He was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Olin, Iowa, son of Howard and Leona (Rohwedder) Mackey. He graduated from Olin Community High School. On April 3, 1948, in Kahoka, Mo., he was united in marriage to Vivian Guilford. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2006. Larry was employed at Simon's Trucking and Lund Manufacturing. Larry was an avid card and game player. He enjoyed traveling, stock car races and family time. Larry was the kind of guy that never met a stranger. His great-grandchildren called him "Grandpa Mac N Cheese." He was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Farley, Iowa. Larry also was a member of the Iowa Feed & Grain Association. He is survived by four children, Diana (Andy) Dettinger of Lodi, Wis., David (Gil) Mackey of Palm Springs, Calif., Jerry (Marnee) Mackey of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Randy (Keri) Mackey of Farley, Iowa; special friend, Nancy Link-Dolphin of Farley, Iowa; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Lyle (Lorraine) Mackey of Mason City, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Barb Mackey of Marion, Iowa; and one brother-in-law, Russell (Marlys) Guilford of Arlington Heights, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, David L. Mackey, in infancy; one grandson, Gary Morris; one brother, Don Mackey; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Verda Remington; and sister and brother-in-law, Delores (Dick) Cullen. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Lorance D. Mackey. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020