LORANCE WEERS Anamosa Lorance Weers, 88, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in Cass Center Cemetery in Anamosa with military honors. The Rev. Rodney Bluml will officiate at the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Nancy; two children, Lorene (Tom) Lent and Alan (Ann) Weers, both of Anamosa; four grandchildren, Aaron Weers, Caitlin (David Gregory) Weers, Elleni (Rory) Huerter and Thano Karaboitis; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria Byrne of Anamosa. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Vernon; and three sisters, Margaret Ann Siebels, Jeanette Shields and Lorna Templeton Lorance Herman Weers was born on May 21, 1931, in Cass Township, Jones County, Iowa. He was the son of John and Hanna Cordes Weers. Lorance attended the Cass Center School. He then started farming as a hired hand for Albert and Betty Oltman and Carl Cordes. Lorance married Nancy Barnes on Aug. 31, 1951, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After coming back from military duty he worked at Collins Radio and then started his 35-year career at Iowa Electric. He was proud to have served in disaster relief crews following the tornadoes in Oelwein, Maynard, Charles City and Worthington. He always enjoyed his time spent fishing, drinking coffee with the group at Larry's and his time as a volunteer at Camp Courageous.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019