LORAS E. MCNAMARA Anamosa Loras E. McNamara, 95, of Anamosa, passed away peacefully Feb. 18, 2019, in his home after living a wonderful life. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Anamosa Veteran Honor Guard. The family will greet friends from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, where a Parish vigil service will take place at 3:30 p.m. and a Knights of Columbus Rosary service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also take place from 10:30 a.m. to the time of service at the church Tuesday, Feb. 26. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.goettschonline.com. Loras was born on Oct. 27, 1923, in Anamosa, Iowa. He was the son of Thomas E. and Rose E. (Fagan) McNamara. He graduated from Anamosa High School in 1943. He then served his country for two years as a surgical technician in the Medical Air Evacuation Squadron of the U.S. Army. He did tours in Normandy, Northern France, the Rhineland and the Ardennes. He was awarded four Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Air Medal during that time. On Jan. 18, 1947, Loras was united in marriage with Nadine E. DeLancey at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. Loras and Nadine were in business together on Main Street for more than 40 years in Anamosa with McNamara Plumbing and Heating and McNamara Laundry, Dry Cleaning and Vending. Loras was very active in the community and church, was a man of great faith and a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a longtime member of both the Anamosa Development Corporation and the Chamber of Commerce. Loras enjoyed family gatherings at their home on Lake Delhi, traveling with his wife, being a "Winter Texan" with the rest of the snowbirds at Sleepy Valley Ranch in Texas and playing cards with friends and family. Loras' family meant everything to him. He was a loving and caring husband to his wife for 72 years. He was a wonderful father, father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and a friend to many. He will be missed dearly by those closest to him. Surviving are his wife, Nadine; children, Jerry (Jean) McNamara of Marion, Dave (Ruth) McNamara of West Des Moines, Dan McNamara of Anamosa, Linda Weiler of Anamosa and Therese (Jim) Hartwig of Olin; 11 grandchildren, Shannon (Mike) Benson, Erin (Darin) Thomas, Tracy (Todd) Slaughter, Kyle (Crystal) McNamara, Matthew McNamara, Ben (Joey) McNamara, Shawna (Andrew) Kachel, Heather (Nate) McNamara, Kelley (Shiloh) McNamara, Amy Woodhouse and Angie Weiler; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Cletus (Olga). Loras was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas; a grandson, Chad McNamara; a sister, Patricia Smothers; and a brother, Francis. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019