LOREN GEORGE FOLKMANN Williamsburg Loren George Folkmann passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his family at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg. Loren was born on Nov. 6, 1924, in rural South Amana, Iowa, to George and Emma (Baack) Folkmann. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and attended Trinity Lutheran School in Conroy. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 10, 1946, at Fort Snelling, Minn. He was deployed on Aug. 2, 1946, to Inchon, Korea, receiving the WWII Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal Japan. He was proud to be able to serve his country. He met his sweetheart Dorothy Anne Wichmann and they were married on Sept. 5, 1948, at St. John's Lutheran Church. They formed the perfect partnership and farmed together north of Williamsburg until they retired and moved to town in 1985. Loren had a strong Christian faith and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church his entire life. He sang in the church choir for more than 60 years and was a member of the ESR, a church elder and the school board. His hobbies and social outings were with neighbors and family including square dancing, horseshoes, dart ball, bowling, cards and golf. He was the rock of his family, strong on the outside and understanding and steadfast on the inside. He raised his family to love the Lord and to put God above all else. He is survived by four children, Brenda (David) Johnson of North Liberty, Gregory (Peggy) Folkmann of Williamsburg, Pamela (Chuck Huss) Folkmann-Huss of Iowa City and Julie (Craig) Hunter of Dunnellon, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Anthony (Susan) Folkmann, Anne (Justin) Stuedemann, Andrew (Lindsay) Folkmann, Allison (Brett) Dietrich, Emy (Blake) Williams, Erik (Angie) Johnson, Curtis Enochson, Haley (Garrett) Struckhoff, Mitchel (Mallory) Hunter and Kalyn (Joshua) Lancette; 15 great-grandchildren, William and Emma Folkmann, Ella and Ava Stuedemann, Marie Folkmann, Landon and Maddox Dietrich, Ashlyn and Teague Williams, Seth and Cooper Johnson, Leo, Lincoln and Luther Struckhoff and Indie Hunter; a brother, Verne (Marlene) Folkmann; a sister-in-law, Mary Folkmann; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary in infancy; one sister, Ruth; and two brothers, Harold Folkmann and Edgar Folkmann. A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. You can view the service on the Powell Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Our family wishes to express our sincere gratitude for the warm and loving care given to Loren by Highland Ridge Care Center staff. He considered you all his dear friends. Thank you also to the IC Hospice team for their care. It is well with my soul and the best is yet to come. — Love, Loren
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.