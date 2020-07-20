1/
Loren Keith Howsare
LOREN KEITH HOWSARE Iowa City Loren Keith Howsare, 74, died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Pastor John Meyer officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service, with a Masonic service to be conducted at 2:15 p.m. Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Floral Hills Cemetery, Hazleton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Iowa City or Hospice Compassus. Loren is survived by his loving wife, Linda; two brothers, Marvin (Connie) Howsare and Larry Howsare; brother-in-law, Robert (Deborah) Ehlers; Linda's cousin, Don (Barb) Ehlers; and extended family and many friends. A video of the funeral service will be added to the funeral home website on Thursday, where online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
22
Service
02:15 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
22
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
23
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Floral Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
