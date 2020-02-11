Home

Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
563-652-2453
Loren Lubben Obituary
LOREN J. LUBBEN Maquoketa Loren J. Lubben, 81, of Maquoketa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Maquoketa. Burial will be held at Wayne Zion Cemetery in rural Monticello. Loren John Lubben was born Jan. 8, 1939, to William and Frieda (Tjaden) Lubben in Anamosa, Iowa. He graduated from Monticello High School and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. He married Kay Nairn on Aug. 20, 1961, at United Church of Christ in Maquoketa. He worked as a banker as well as a farmer. He served both honorably and faithfully in the U.S. National Guard. Loren was a member of First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa. He was a past president of the Jackson County Fair Board, past president of Jackson County Cattleman's Association, member of the board of directors of Farm Service, member of Rotary, member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau, member of the Ag Advisory Committee for Clinton Community College and bank president for three different banking systems. He greatly enjoyed leisure time with his family (particularly his grandchildren), traveling, boating, woodworking, attending University of Iowa or University of Florida football games, raising Angus cattle, tractorcades with his 630 John Deere and getting to know everyone with whom he crossed paths. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kay; his children, Jeff (Margaret) Lubben of Hudson and Terri (Mark) VandeWiele of East Moline, Ill.; sister, Nancy (Richard) Stout of Anamosa; brother, Richard (Betty) Lubben of Anamosa; five grandchildren, Matthew Lubben, Lucas Lubben, Courtney (David) Brickner, Alison VandeWiele and Jacob VandeWiele; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie Brickner and David Robert Bricker. Preceding him in death are his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor. A scholarship fund will be established with the proceeds. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
