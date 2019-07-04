Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
LOREN M. WITTE Fairfax Loren M. Witte, 86, of Denver, Colo., formerly of Fairfax, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colo., surrounded by his loving family following a short illness. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial with military rites at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the chapel after 10 a.m. on Friday. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Loren was born on Jan. 11, 1933, in rural Williamsburg, Iowa, to Millard and Merwin Mullnix Witte. He was the second-oldest of eight children and grew up on a farm just outside of Williamsburg. He married Shirley Mantz on Aug. 20, 1954, in San Bernardino, Calif. The couple then moved to Marengo, Iowa, where they lived for 17 years, then moved to the Cedar Rapids area. Loren served as part of the military police in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Loren worked at various places, including Farmstead and CRST. Loren enjoyed many activities, such as hunting coyotes and deer, fishing, bowling, camping, flying and building airplanes. Loren is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his four daughters, Vicki Witte, Christi (Brian) Uitermarkt, Lisa (Mike) Kirk and Jennifer (Kevin) Alderman; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Cody; four brothers, Wayne, Lloyd (Sandra), Kenneth (Sara) and Leland (Sherrie); and two sisters, Shirley Siders and Sandra (Donald) Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eugene Witte. Memorials may be directed to the family or to the Parkinson's Foundation in Loren's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019
