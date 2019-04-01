LOREN WAYNE LEACH Iowa City Loren Wayne Leach, 73, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with Pastor Kurt Larson officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice, Harvest Preserve or The University of Iowa Foundation: Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Loren was born Dec. 3, 1945, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the son of Howard and Elizabeth (Barr) Leach. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in civil engineering in 1968. Loren was united in marriage to Joanne Ogdahl on Dec. 27, 1968, in Minneapolis. He worked for Metcalf and Eddy, Shive Hattery, Boyle, Shoemaker Haaland, the city of Mount Vernon and Loren W. Leach P.E. After retirement, Loren worked for the city of Iowa City, Veenstra and Kim, mowed at Harvest Preserve and delivered tractors for City Tractor. Loren enjoyed being active and keeping his hands moving. He was able to figure out any problem and was a do-it-yourself type of guy. Loren enjoyed gardening, sharing his produce with the local foodbank, woodworking and spending time with his granddaughter. Loren is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joanne Ogdahl of Iowa City; two children, Todd (Kerri) Leach of West Branch, Iowa, and Terie (Jeremy) Snyder of Iowa City, and their daughter, Lauren. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth Leach. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary