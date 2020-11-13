LORENE MARIE BURROWS Marion Lorene Marie Burrows, 84, of Yorba Linda, Calif., formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed in her sleep on Nov. 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Yorba Linda. Pastor Bob Mooney will be officiating. The burial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Calif. Lorene was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as Lorene Stenerson on Jan. 29, 1936, to Reuben and Edna Stenerson. She graduated from Marion High School in 1953, where she met her future husband, Larry Burrows. They were married on June 7, 1953, and their loving union lasted for 38 years, until he passed unexpectedly on Oct. 24, 1991. They moved to Glendale, Calif., in 1961 and stayed in Southern California for its temperate climate (and its beautiful beaches) thereafter. Their only child, Lee Burrows, was born July 7, 1966. After moving to California, Lorene worked at Singer-Librascope (defense industry) in Burbank, Calif., as an executive assistant for over 40 years. She retired as the executive assistant to the president in 1997. After retiring, she moved to Yorba Linda, Calif., to be near her son, daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren, Lance and LeeAnn. After moving to Orange County, she was an active member and volunteer at Messiah Lutheran Church, a member of the Red Hat Society and she served as a volunteer docent for the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, recording over 2,700 volunteer hours. Lorene will be remembered for being an incredibly hard working, compassionate, kind woman of faith who loved God and her family with all her heart and soul. She relished every moment of being around her grandchildren and helping rear them through their formative years. She also was someone who her friends and family could always rely upon for care, comfort or thoughtful advice. Lorene loved to travel and experience new places, but she really found joy and solace in the beauty of the Central Coast of California, including places such as Monterey, Carmel, Morro Bay and Santa Barbara. Her trips to the Central Coast with her family were among her fondest memories. She also loved the sun and found pleasure in weekend escapes with her husband to the dry heat of Palm Springs, Calif., where they hiked, played tennis, tanned by the pools, and enjoyed a glass of wine with friends in the clear, desert nights. She is survived by her son, Lee Burrows, an attorney in Orange County, Calif.; her daughter-in-law, Andrea, a real estate broker; and her two grandchildren, Lance (22) and LeeAnn (20). She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Edna Stenerson, husband, Larry Burrows; two brothers, LeRoy Stenerson and Lynn Stenerson; and sister, Lenore Ransier. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.