Lorene Edna Trachta
LORENE EDNA TRACHTA Cedar Rapids Lorene Edna Trachta, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Emery Place in Robins. As per the family's wishes, private Celebration of Life services will be held at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, and burial in Czech National Cemetery. Lorene was born Feb. 26, 1928, in Dorchester, Neb., the daughter of Albin and Helen (Srajhans) Divoky. She was united in marriage to Donald Trachta on June 24, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. She was a longtime member of Sharon United Methodist Church. Lorene was an avid quilter, enjoyed traveling and, most of all, spending time with her family. Lorene is survived by her children, Sandra (Peter) Wierzbicki and Dennis (Lorna) Trachta; grandchildren, Jonathan (Jessica) Schultz, Janeen (Andrew) Van Etten and Danyel (Kirk) Kolek; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Riley Kolek, Bella Van Etten and Cooper Schultz; stepgrandsons, Paul (Angie) and Andrew Wierzbicki; two stepgreat-grandchildren, JoLee and Symphony Wierzbicki; her sister, Delores Trachta; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald, who died on Jan. 8, 2019; and her siblings, Richard (Doris) Divoky and Janice (Sam) Franks; and a brother-in-law, Elmer Trachta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
