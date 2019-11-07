|
LORENZO "LO" ALEXIS DIAZ Cedar Rapids Lorenzo "Lo" Alexis Diaz, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Oct. 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services, located at 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral services for Lorenzo will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Gospel Tabernacle Church, located at 2531 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Lorenzo is survived by his siblings, Leroy, Luciano, Louella, Robert Jr., and Leola; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also is survived by special friend, Mata Taylor; best friends, David Phelps, Dennis Morgan and Katrice Johnson. Lorenzo was preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert Raymond Diaz Sr. and Ida Diaz; grandparents, Harold and Henrietta Warrell, and Cornelius and Bessie Diaz; uncle, David Jones Sr., and nephews, Damar Diaz-Doolin and Santiono Watkins. Lorenzo was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He loved playing cards, going to the casino, cars, telling jokes and hanging with family and friends. Lorenzo will be missed by all who loved him. Please share your support and memories with Lorenzo's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019