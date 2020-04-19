Home

LORETTA JEAN CLIFTON Cedar Rapids Loretta Jean Clifton, 66, a former resident of Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, died April 6, 2020, at her home in Phoenix, Ariz., of natural causes. No services will be held. Ms. Clifton was born Dec. 8, 1953, in Okmulgee, Okla., to James Wendall Clifton and Elwanda Jeanne Clifton. Loretta was a retired registered nurse. She will be loved and missed by her surviving brother, Wendell Clifton; and sister, Robin Siedel, along with many nieces and a nephew and multiple great-nieces and nephews. No memorial will be established. She will be put to rest at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
