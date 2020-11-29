LORETTA FAYE (WESTCOTT) WENNER RUNDLETT Vinton Loretta Faye (Westcott) Wenner Rundlett, 80, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester due to complications of COVID-19. Due to current restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences and memorials may be sent to 2300 61st St., Vinton, IA 52349. Loretta was born in Iowa City on March 11, 1940, to John and Frances (Hartgrave) Westcott. On Oct. 9, 1957, she married Dean Wenner at the Presbyterian Church in Vinton. Dean preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 1979. She married Robert Rundlett on July 26, 1986, in Vinton. As a homemaker, Loretta was an excellent cook and enjoyed crafting, sewing and knitting. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Melissa (Mike) Davis of Vinton and Scott (Diana) Wenner of Williamsburg; her grandchildren, Holly (Adam) Greif, Tyler Davis, Brandon (Tiffany) Wenner, Brianna (Nathan) Glandorf, Brooke (Jason) Harmening, Justin (Leslie) White, Stacy (Reid) Williams and Drew (Jackie) White; several great- grandchildren; significant other, Robert Rundlett; siblings, Pauline (Daryl) Stout, Richard Wescott, Shelly (Donnie) Peterson and Robert (Lori) Westcott; and her beloved dog, Dixie. In addition to her parents and her husband, Dean, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra White on July 4, 2008; her granddaughter, Paige Davis on Jan. 5, 2007; and siblings, Jack Wescott and Marilyn Hettinger. Online condolences can be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
