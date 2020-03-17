|
LORETTA J. SMITH Marion Loretta J. Smith, 89, went peacefully to Heaven to be forever with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Born Sept. 17, 1930, in Madison, S.D., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ella (Krueger) Mueller. It at the German Baptist Church in Madison where, at age 11, she received Jesus Christ as her personal savior. Loretta graduated in 1948 from Provo High School in Igloo, S.D. She graduated in 1955 from Omaha Baptist Bible Institute in Omaha, Neb., where she met Vernon, her husband of 64 years. They were married June 2, 1956. Loretta was a devoted wife to husband Vernon as he pastored churches in Kansas, Iowa and Florida, and a loving mother raising her two sons, Dan and Randy, in a Christian home. Her faith, prayers, and example are a great heritage. Loretta is survived by her loving husband, Vernon of Marion; by sons, Dan (Deb) Smith of Springville, Iowa, and Randy (Elena) Smith of Greenville, S.C; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Darlene Ranne, Elberta Fellows and Estella Wilhelm; and brother, Donald Mueller. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Friendship Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. The funeral service will commence at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Arrangements are by Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. Pallbearers are grandsons Mike Smith, Brett Smith, Matt Smith and Marcus Smith; grandsons-in-laws, Keith Baker and Marcus Allan; and great-grandson, Kyle Baker. The family of Loretta wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the kind Manor Care staff, the wonderful Mercy Hospice nurses, Hannah and Jenny, and to Pastor Terry Hamilton for their love, support, prayers and songs during Loretta's last months, days and hours. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Friendship Baptist Church, Faith Promise Missions Fund, in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020