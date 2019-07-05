LORETTA L. LYMAN Belle Plaine Loretta L. Lyman, 74, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine with Don Drahos officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Irving Cemetery, Irving, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Loretta Louise was born Dec. 28, 1944, to Peter Soliman and Assosima (Arsilio) Quintana, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She met William "Bill" Lyman while he was stationed in Hawaii, they were married in August 1989 at Fort Shafter in Hawaii. The couple moved to Belle Plaine, Iowa, in 2001. While in Belle Plaine, Loretta worked for True Value. She was an American Legion Auxiliary member and delivered meals for the community center. Loretta enjoyed spending time at the casino, or anywhere that had bingo and long walks with her, dog, Tessa. She is survived by her husband, Bill Lyman; sons, Ivanhoe, Jesse, David Okuda, Scott, Sean and Chris Lyman; daughter, Shana Okuda; sisters, Cecilia Santos, Stephanie Brancaleoni, Marie Acosta, Martina Marfil and Susan Gathing; brothers, Blane, Gerald, Gabriel and Martin Quintana. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Peter Okuda. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family. Published in The Gazette on July 5, 2019