Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First United Church of Christ
Tipton, IA
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Church of Christ
Tipton, IA
Loretta Lausen


1925 - 2019
Loretta Lausen Obituary
LORETTA AUGUSTA LAUSEN Tipton Loretta Augusta Lausen, 94, of Tipton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, while under the care of the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at First United Church of Christ in Tipton with Pastor Mark Buck officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial fund in her memory has been established for First United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Loretta was born May 27, 1925, in Voston, N.Y. She was the daughter of John and Alvena Hilscher McCormick. Loretta was a member of the graduating class of 1944 from Lowden High School. On June 25, 1946, Loretta was united in marriage to Howard John Lausen in Lowden. She was a homemaker and an active member of First United Church of Christ in Tipton, Women's Fellowship Circle, Women of the Moose and the Kings Daughters. One of her great passions was dancing, and it was on the dance floor that she met her husband-to-be, Howard Lausen. Other lifelong joys included bingo and playing cards. Loretta is survived by her two children, Karen and her husband, Rick Miell of Viola; and her son, Gary Lausen of Tipton; granddaughter, Shannon Lausen (Jason Bramlett), Bret (Carrie) Miell and Robin (Dan) Duello; and special great-grandchildren, Draven, Haleigh, Emma, Georgie and Lila. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lausen, on June 8, 2018; and her uncle, Otto.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
