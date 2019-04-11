LORETTA POSEKANY Cedar Rapids Loretta Posekany, 87, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Belle Plaine, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Northbrook Manor. Celebration of Life gathering will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Private family inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Loretta was born on March 15, 1932, in Lime Springs, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Carstensen) Shields. She attended a one-room schoolhouse, graduating from Assumption High School in Cresco. Later she attended Clarke University in Dubuque to study elementary education and teaching. She finished her degree in library science at the University of Northern Iowa in 1975. Loretta worked for many years at Belle Plaine Community Schools, until her retirement. She also worked for many years at the Belle Plaine Public Library, in charge of the children's summer reading program. She enjoyed reading, traveling, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, gardening, watching "Dancing with the Stars," and spending time with her family. Loretta is survived by her children, Jeanne (Robert) Stratton of Cocoa, Fla.; Theresa Foster of Cedar Rapids, Linda (Austin) Hewitt of Westminster, Md., and Kevin (Melinda) Posekany of Robins; her grandchildren, Blaine, Lucas, Alyssa, Greg, Kyle, Nate, Nick, Emily and Ben; great-grandchildren, Cassie and Lauren; siblings, Karen Volesky and Barb Lentner; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Don Shields and Ed Shields; and brothers-in-law, Bill Volesky and Jerry Lentner. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary