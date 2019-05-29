LORI ANN HARKEN Cedar Rapids Lori Ann Harken, 59, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. Celebration of Life Gathering: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Lori was born March 1, 1960, in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Dean and Shirley (Nullmeyer) Roberts. She graduated from East Peoria Community High School. Lori married Raymond Harken on May 29, 1982, in Bartonville, Ill. She was a caring homemaker and day care provider and also a talented cake decorator. Lori was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria. She was very charitable and supported many nonprofit organizations. Lori enjoyed bowling and belonged to a mixed couple's league. She was very artistic and loved to paint. Lori had a wonderful sense of humor with just the right sprinkle of sarcasm. She enjoyed being outdoors gardening and loved all types of animals. Lori was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She always will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Survivors include her husband, Raymond Harken; children, Sarah (Jared) Godbey, Aaron Harken and Jacob Harken; granddaughters, Oakley Godbey and Eastyn Godbey, all of Cedar Rapids; mother, Shirley Nullmeyer of East Peoria, Ill.; sister, Pamela (Frederick) Dawson of Pekin, Ill.; half brother, Chad (Lima) Roberts of Arizona; stepbrother, Robb (Ty) Manning of Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Shirley Harken of Peoria; brothers-in-law, Steven (Sherry) Harken and David (Valerie) Harken, all of Peoria; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Roberts; father-in-law, Warner Harken; and her grandparents. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Lori at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019