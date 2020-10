LORI JEAN JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Lori Jean Johnson, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Craig Peters. Friends may visit with the family before the services at 10 a.m. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. A livestream of the service will be made available on Saturday. Full obituary and online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com