LORI JEAN RICHARDSON Cedar Rapids Lori Jean Richardson, 59, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on July 13, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born Aug. 10, 1959, to David and Eileen (Murphy) Siechert in Cedar Rapids. Lori was a dedicated and loving mother who always put her children first. She enjoyed watching her kids play sports (occasionally joining in on the action), playing pool, camping, watching Game Show Network (and battling her children for supremacy in "Jeopardy"), helping people and spending time with friends. Lori worked at USPS for more than 20 years, several of which she served their union as clerk craft director. The passion and devotion she demonstrated in this position was inspirational. However, it wasn't all work and no play for this mother of three. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh that was one of a kind. Lori had numerous pets over the years, and she gave them all the love and devotion they could ever expect. She always was devastated when she lost them. "Ma" is survived by sons, Ryan (Emily) and Adam (Allison); daughter, Hunter; mother, Eileen; her brother, Scott; sisters, Valerie (John) and Kara; grandsons, Eddie and David; and granddaughters, Bella, Sophia and Caroline. She was preceded in death by her father, David. Lori's visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Cedar Memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in her name to your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019