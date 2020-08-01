1/1
Lori K. Bross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LORI K. BROSS Iowa City Lori K. Bross, 60, of Iowa City, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family from the effects of multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A time for family and friends to gather to celebrate Lori's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gay & Ciha Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lori's memory to the MS Foundation or ALS Foundation. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Lori's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved