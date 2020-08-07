LORILYNN MCCUNE Marion LoriLynn McCune, 53, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a battle with alcoholism. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Stadium Lounge, Rockford Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids. She is survived by daughter, Ashley Kott; four brothers; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother. Flowers and cards can be sent to Ashley Kott. 1334 C. St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.



