LORI NYLUND Cedar Rapids Lori Nylund, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away May 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lori Lee McGinty was born Oct. 15, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Edward and Jean McGinty. She graduated from Kennedy High School, Class of 1982. Lori worked as a para professional in the Van Buren School District for four years. She loved to read, cook and spend time with her grandkids. Lori was avid member in the SaPaDaPaSo parade held in downtown Cedar Rapids. She carried on her dad's legacy of painting a green line at the beginning of the annual parade. Those left to honor Lori's memory are her children, Adam (Becki) Nylund of Manchester and Danielle (Mario Wright) Nylund of Davenport; and grandchildren, Alaina, Olivia and Reagan. Lori was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial donations may be directed to the Catherine McAuley Center. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020