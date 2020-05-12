Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Nylund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Nylund


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Nylund Obituary
LORI NYLUND Cedar Rapids Lori Nylund, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away May 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lori Lee McGinty was born Oct. 15, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Edward and Jean McGinty. She graduated from Kennedy High School, Class of 1982. Lori worked as a para professional in the Van Buren School District for four years. She loved to read, cook and spend time with her grandkids. Lori was avid member in the SaPaDaPaSo parade held in downtown Cedar Rapids. She carried on her dad's legacy of painting a green line at the beginning of the annual parade. Those left to honor Lori's memory are her children, Adam (Becki) Nylund of Manchester and Danielle (Mario Wright) Nylund of Davenport; and grandchildren, Alaina, Olivia and Reagan. Lori was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial donations may be directed to the Catherine McAuley Center. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -