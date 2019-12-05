|
LORI (ENGELKING) VEST Garrison Lori (Engelking) Vest, 56, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home in rural Garrison. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Chaplain Darren Whiting officiating. A memorial fund has been established. Lori was born April 23, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Robert and Rosalie (Gulstorf) Engelking. She graduated from Benton Community High School with the Class of 1981. On Aug. 7, 1982, she married Craig Vest at the Prairie Creek Church near Vinton. Lori worked at Whirlpool/Amana for 31 years. Lori loved animals, and especially horses. She enjoyed the outdoors, horseback riding, fishing and camping. Her greatest joy was time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Craig; two sons, Shane Vest of Keystone and Blake (Kaylyn) Vest of Dysart; her mother, Rosie Glime of Van Horne; siblings, Lisa (Ralph) Price of Vinton, Lenny (Brenda) Engelking of Keystone and Luann (Steve) Engbretson of Elberon; grandchildren, Allison, James and Olivia; and several nieces and nephews. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Robert Engelking; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Lorraine Vest; and nieces, Annie Engelking and Brittney Glime. On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019