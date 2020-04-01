|
LORNA MAE ELLIS Manchester Lorna Mae Ellis, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She was born Dec. 23, 1934, in Martelle, the daughter of William and Ida (Ketelsen) Prull. She was raised in Martelle and was a 1952 graduate of Martelle High School. Lorna then attended Paris Academy of Beauty Culture in Cedar Rapids. She worked at the beauty salon at the Roosevelt Hotel in Cedar Rapids before her marriage. On July 15, 1956, Lorna was united in marriage to Raymond Ellis in Anamosa. Three sons were born to this union. Lorna owned and operated her own beauty shop in Monticello until the family moved to Manchester in 1957. She then stayed home to raise her family. Lorna had a large beautiful flower garden. She loved spending time during the summer working with her flowers. Lorna enjoyed baking cookies and pies and always had cookies ready for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed eating out at Culvers Restaurant. Lorna was a very neat and organized lady. She loved her family and spending time with them. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Raymond Ellis of Manchester; her three sons, Scott Ellis of Montezuma, Perry (Ruby) Ellis of Huntsville, Ala., and Kevin (Alice) Ellis of Holman, Wis.; seven grandchildren; one brother, Robert Prull of Anamosa; and two sisters-in-law, Kathryn Prull and Sandy Prull. Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Kristen Johnson; two sisters, Betty (Keith) McCarty and Mary Jo Nagel; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Prull; and brothers, Ralph Prull and Larry Prull. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ray Ellis, 832 E. Fayette St., Manchester, IA 52057. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of the current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private family service and interment held at this time. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020