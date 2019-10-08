|
|
LORNA JAYNE (IVES-MAY) SULLIVAN Winthrop Lorna Jayne (Ives-May) Sullivan, 86, formerly of Winthrop, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester. She was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Curtis J. and Francis (Ritter) Ives. She was lovingly raised by her Uncle Noel and Aunt Ruth (Ives) May. Lorna was a 1951 graduate of Quasqueton school and married Loren "Shorty" Sullivan on Jan. 24, 1953, in Bentonville, Ark. They farmed in Buchanan County all their married life. Lorna held numerous jobs in her lifetime, from her first job as an egg washer, employee of the Mental Health Institute and as a cook at Bossoms Quick Mart. Her main job for most of her life revolved around raising her 10 children and working on the farm. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, shopping and going to the casino. She is survived by her 10 children, Patricia (Dennis) Franck, Diana Carlson, Michael Sullivan, Carla Sullivan, Karen Copeland, Gail (Brian) Fuller, Thomas Sullivan, Mary Sullivan, Brian Sullivan and Katherine (Rick) Ratchford; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Francis Ives; her husband, Loren R. "Shorty" Sullivan; her aunt, Ruth, and uncle, Noel May; four brothers, Howard Ives, Curtis Ives, Donald Ives and Noel Ives; two sisters, Sharon Ladd and Ruth Gilbertson; and a granddaughter, Morgan Blanton. The family of Lorna would like to thank all the wonderful caring staff of the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester; the Regional Medical Center and namely Jodi Helle, ARNP, and Denise Lympus, ARNP, for their compassion throughout her various hospitalizations. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019